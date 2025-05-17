Left Menu

Release Panchen Lama: 30 Years of Silence Demand Justice

The Tibetan Government-in-Exile and human rights bodies call for the release of the Panchen Lama, missing since his 1995 abduction by China. His disappearance marks a severe human rights violation and symbolizes China's control efforts over Tibetan spiritual traditions.

People watch poster of 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Tibetan Government-in-Exile, alongside prominent human rights organizations, has issued a call for China to release the Panchen Lama, who was abducted 30 years ago, as highlighted by Radio Free Asia (RFA). The Panchen Lama, revered as the second-most important spiritual figure in the highest sect of Tibetan Buddhism, has been missing since his abduction.

Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), recounted that the Panchen Lama was kidnapped by Chinese authorities at the tender age of six, labeling this as a stark example of China's ongoing human rights violations. On May 17, 1995, following the Dalai Lama's recognition of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama, Chinese officials seized the young boy, his family, and his teacher.

Global leaders have repeatedly appealed to China for clarity on the Panchen Lama's status, yet his fate remains undisclosed as he turned 36 in April. Asif Mahmood of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) emphasized the grave injustice of his disappearance. The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) has implored the global community to pressure China to reveal the Panchen Lama's whereabouts and condition.

Human rights advocates believe that the enforced disappearance and the appointment of another boy, Norbu, highlight China's intent to control the succession process of the Dalai Lama, disrupting the traditional mutual recognition system between the two lamas. China's 1951 annexation of Tibet, once an independent nation, underpins the region's ongoing struggle for autonomy under China's governance. The Dalai Lama leads efforts for more autonomy and rights, while today's Tibet grapples with cultural repression and protests against China's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

