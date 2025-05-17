Left Menu

IDF Launches 'Gideon's Chariots' Offensive in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated a significant military offensive in the Gaza Strip, known as 'Gideon's Chariots.' The operation aims to capture strategic locations, defeat Hamas, and liberate hostages, with the Southern Command continuing to work towards ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:19 IST
IDF Launches 'Gideon's Chariots' Offensive in Gaza
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel - In a bold military maneuver, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have commenced their latest large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip, termed 'Gideon's Chariots.'

In an official statement, the IDF detailed their aggressive strategy involving extensive attacks and the mobilization of troops to secure pivotal areas within Gaza. This marks the beginning of Operation Gideon's Chariots which aims to fulfill key objectives, including the defeat of Hamas and the rescue of hostages in the region.

The Southern Command of the IDF remains steadfast in its mission to protect Israeli citizens and achieve the outlined war goals, further expanding its campaign in the territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025