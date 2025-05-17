IDF Launches 'Gideon's Chariots' Offensive in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Israel - In a bold military maneuver, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have commenced their latest large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip, termed 'Gideon's Chariots.'

In an official statement, the IDF detailed their aggressive strategy involving extensive attacks and the mobilization of troops to secure pivotal areas within Gaza. This marks the beginning of Operation Gideon's Chariots which aims to fulfill key objectives, including the defeat of Hamas and the rescue of hostages in the region.

The Southern Command of the IDF remains steadfast in its mission to protect Israeli citizens and achieve the outlined war goals, further expanding its campaign in the territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)