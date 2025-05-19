Left Menu

Inside 'Darra-e-Bolan 2.0': BLA's Riveting Visual Chronicle

The Baloch Liberation Army released a video documenting its operation 'Darra-e-Bolan 2.0', defying Pakistan's official account. The footage shows BLA's strategic control during the hijacking of Jaffar Express, highlighting their cause and the sacrifice of their fighters. It challenges Pakistan Army's narrative of heavy militant losses.

Baloch fighter sharing details of the operation (Photo/ Hakkal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The media wing of the Baloch Liberation Army, known as Hakkal, has unveiled a comprehensive 35-minute video on its recent endeavor, codenamed Darra-e-Bolan 2.0. This video provides an unprecedented look into the BLA's hijacking of the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan, challenging official Pakistani statements.

The footage depicts what appears to be a meticulously coordinated operation conducted by BLA militants, contradicting claims from Pakistani authorities about the incident's brutality. Notably, the video shows women, children, and the elderly being evacuated safely, countering the portrayal of an indiscriminate attack by the Pakistan military.

Furthermore, a BLA fighter articulates the motivation behind such decisive actions, emphasizing the necessity of armed struggle. Contradicting Pakistan Army's statements about severe BLA losses, the video highlights the solidarity and resilience of the BLA's Fidayeen unit, indicating minimal casualty and an ongoing fervent resistance in the conflict-laden region of Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

