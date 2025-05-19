Inside 'Darra-e-Bolan 2.0': BLA's Riveting Visual Chronicle

The media wing of the Baloch Liberation Army, known as Hakkal, has unveiled a comprehensive 35-minute video on its recent endeavor, codenamed Darra-e-Bolan 2.0. This video provides an unprecedented look into the BLA's hijacking of the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan, challenging official Pakistani statements.

The footage depicts what appears to be a meticulously coordinated operation conducted by BLA militants, contradicting claims from Pakistani authorities about the incident's brutality. Notably, the video shows women, children, and the elderly being evacuated safely, countering the portrayal of an indiscriminate attack by the Pakistan military.

Furthermore, a BLA fighter articulates the motivation behind such decisive actions, emphasizing the necessity of armed struggle. Contradicting Pakistan Army's statements about severe BLA losses, the video highlights the solidarity and resilience of the BLA's Fidayeen unit, indicating minimal casualty and an ongoing fervent resistance in the conflict-laden region of Balochistan.

