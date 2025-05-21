Israel to Harness Energy from Waste with New Negev Facility

Israel is set to construct its first waste-to-energy facility in Neot Hovav, Negev. This landmark project, revealed by Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection alongside other governmental bodies, focuses on harnessing energy from waste materials in an environmentally sustainable manner.

The facility aims to significantly cut back on landfill use in the region, offering a sustainable waste management strategy for around 800,000 residents in the Beersheba metropolitan area. Implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP), the project highlights a strategic shift towards integrating innovative solutions to combat environmental pollution.

Equipped with advanced waste sorting and a thermal energy recovery system, the facility will transform non-recyclable waste residues into electricity, which will then supply the national grid. This initiative stands as a testament to Israel's commitment to reducing air and greenhouse gas emissions while addressing soil and groundwater pollution concerns.

