Left Menu

Israel to Harness Energy from Waste with New Negev Facility

Israel announces plans for an innovative waste-to-energy facility in Neot Hovav, Negev, aimed at reducing landfill use and fighting climate change by converting waste into electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:26 IST
Israel to Harness Energy from Waste with New Negev Facility
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is set to construct its first waste-to-energy facility in Neot Hovav, Negev. This landmark project, revealed by Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection alongside other governmental bodies, focuses on harnessing energy from waste materials in an environmentally sustainable manner.

The facility aims to significantly cut back on landfill use in the region, offering a sustainable waste management strategy for around 800,000 residents in the Beersheba metropolitan area. Implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP), the project highlights a strategic shift towards integrating innovative solutions to combat environmental pollution.

Equipped with advanced waste sorting and a thermal energy recovery system, the facility will transform non-recyclable waste residues into electricity, which will then supply the national grid. This initiative stands as a testament to Israel's commitment to reducing air and greenhouse gas emissions while addressing soil and groundwater pollution concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025