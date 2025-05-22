Left Menu

India-Japan Alliance Strengthens Against Global Terrorism

An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, aimed at global outreach against terrorism, visited Tokyo. The delegation held talks with Japanese leaders, garnering support for India's anti-terrorism stance. Japan expressed solidarity with India, reaffirming their joint commitment to counter cross-border terrorism.

In a significant diplomatic move, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India visited Tokyo as part of India's global outreach strategy against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation met with Takashi Endo, Chairman of Japan's House of Representatives Committee on National Security, and emphasized India's unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism. Japan, represented by Endo, expressed solidarity with India in its fight.

Led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha, the delegation also held discussions with Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who reaffirmed Japan's support for India's anti-terrorism efforts. The delegation included Ambassador Mohan Kumar and MPs from various Indian political parties.

The delegation engaged with top Japanese think tanks, reinforcing India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Participants expressed unanimous support for India's position. In discussions with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, India's commitment to combating terrorism was met with strong support, with calls for strict punishment of terror perpetrators.

