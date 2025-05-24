Left Menu

BJP MP Brij Lal Highlights Pakistan's Terror Links in All-Party Japan Delegation

BJP MP Brij Lal, part of a delegation visiting Japan, discussed evidence of Pakistan's links to terror attacks in India. He emphasized India's zero-tolerance response under PM Modi and the strategic actions taken, including surgical strikes. The delegation aims to strengthen international understanding of India's security efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:03 IST
BJP MP Brij Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a visit to Japan as part of an all-party delegation, BJP MP Brij Lal pointed to substantial evidence connecting Pakistan to several terrorist attacks on Indian soil. While addressing the Indian diaspora, Lal highlighted the adverse effects of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on India's progress.

Lal argued that development cannot thrive without peace and law and order, blaming Pakistan for attempting to destabilize India to discourage foreign investment. He referenced specific terrorist organizations in Pakistan, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, known for orchestrating multiple attacks in India.

In discussing India's strategic response to terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brij Lal emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy. He cited instances such as the 2016 and 2019 surgical strikes, asserting that India considers terrorism an act of war and responds with precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

