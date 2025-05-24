BJP MP Brij Lal Highlights Pakistan's Terror Links in All-Party Japan Delegation

During a visit to Japan as part of an all-party delegation, BJP MP Brij Lal pointed to substantial evidence connecting Pakistan to several terrorist attacks on Indian soil. While addressing the Indian diaspora, Lal highlighted the adverse effects of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on India's progress.

Lal argued that development cannot thrive without peace and law and order, blaming Pakistan for attempting to destabilize India to discourage foreign investment. He referenced specific terrorist organizations in Pakistan, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, known for orchestrating multiple attacks in India.

In discussing India's strategic response to terrorism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brij Lal emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy. He cited instances such as the 2016 and 2019 surgical strikes, asserting that India considers terrorism an act of war and responds with precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)