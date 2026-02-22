Left Menu

Delhi Police Thwarts Lashkar-e-Taiba Scheme Across Three States

In a significant counter-terror mission, Delhi Police dismantled a Lashkar-e-Taiba module in a three-state operation. Eight operatives were arrested, including seven Bangladeshi nationals, involved in spreading pro-Pakistan propaganda. The module, led by a previous LeT operative, aimed to revive terror networks within India, posing a substantial threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:32 IST
Delhi Police Thwarts Lashkar-e-Taiba Scheme Across Three States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated operation spanning across three states, the Delhi Police has dismantled a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module, arresting eight operatives, including seven Bangladeshi nationals, officials reported. The arrests come after pro-Pakistan and terror-promoting posters were discovered at various locations in Delhi, with the group suspected of links to revived terror networks.

Investigations revealed the module was handled by Shabir Ahmad Lone, a previously arrested LeT terrorist, orchestrating from Bangladesh. The operation began following a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force regarding provocative posters at the Janpath metro station. Subsequent probes led to the arrest of two suspects in Kolkata and six more in Tamil Nadu.

The suspects reportedly engaged in reconnaissance of critical installations, aiming to use Bangladeshi operatives for terror activities. Seized evidence includes posters, mobile phones with incriminating data, and forged identity documents, indicating a robust network. Authorities are examining financial links and potential monetary transactions that might have supported these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026