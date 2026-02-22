Delhi Police Thwarts Lashkar-e-Taiba Scheme Across Three States

In a coordinated operation spanning across three states, the Delhi Police has dismantled a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module, arresting eight operatives, including seven Bangladeshi nationals, officials reported. The arrests come after pro-Pakistan and terror-promoting posters were discovered at various locations in Delhi, with the group suspected of links to revived terror networks.

Investigations revealed the module was handled by Shabir Ahmad Lone, a previously arrested LeT terrorist, orchestrating from Bangladesh. The operation began following a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force regarding provocative posters at the Janpath metro station. Subsequent probes led to the arrest of two suspects in Kolkata and six more in Tamil Nadu.

The suspects reportedly engaged in reconnaissance of critical installations, aiming to use Bangladeshi operatives for terror activities. Seized evidence includes posters, mobile phones with incriminating data, and forged identity documents, indicating a robust network. Authorities are examining financial links and potential monetary transactions that might have supported these operations.

