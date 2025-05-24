Left Menu

India's Inclusive Path: A Legacy of Unity Over Division

In a discussion in Japan, Congress leader Salman Khurshid highlighted the distinct paths of India and Pakistan since 1947. He underscored India's focus on unity and inclusivity, contrasting with Pakistan's religious foundation, and emphasized India's ongoing commitment to peace and combating terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:50 IST
All-Party Delegation member Salman Khurshid (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Congress leader Salman Khurshid drew a historical contrast between India and Pakistan during an interaction with the Indian community in Japan, organized by the All-Party Delegation. Khurshid emphasized India's foundational choice for unity and inclusivity post-independence in 1947, as opposed to Pakistan's creation on religious lines.

Highlighting India's dedication to ending terrorism, Khurshid noted, "Our resolution is against terrorism and to end terrorism." He criticized Pakistan's early military leadership decisions, alluding to the self-promotion of their army chief to Field Marshal. Furthermore, Khurshid claimed that India played a crucial role in the formation of Bangladesh, illustrating the divergence between India's inclusive ideology and Pakistan's divisive approach.

Khurshid advocated for a peaceful path inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, noting that India's model promotes global peace and harmony. He contrasted this with the societal tensions in countries not embracing inclusivity. The all-party delegation's visit to Japan, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is part of a broader tour including Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore, featuring MPs from various Indian political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

