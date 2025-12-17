Left Menu

Lukashenko Calls for Swift Action in Ukraine Peace Process

Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko calls for quick resolution of the Ukraine conflict, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's influence. Lukashenko suggests that the conflict could have been avoided with different U.S. policies, emphasizing the need for a multi-faceted approach to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 05:13 IST
Lukashenko Calls for Swift Action in Ukraine Peace Process
Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for urgent action to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the role of the United States in diplomatic efforts.

In a recent interview, Lukashenko praised former U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on swift peace resolution, suggesting different policies might have prevented the conflict.

He warned of the potential global ramifications if the conflict continues, urging international cooperation for a peaceful solution as discussions continue among U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025