Lukashenko Calls for Swift Action in Ukraine Peace Process
Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko calls for quick resolution of the Ukraine conflict, citing U.S. President Donald Trump's influence. Lukashenko suggests that the conflict could have been avoided with different U.S. policies, emphasizing the need for a multi-faceted approach to peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 05:13 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for urgent action to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the role of the United States in diplomatic efforts.
In a recent interview, Lukashenko praised former U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on swift peace resolution, suggesting different policies might have prevented the conflict.
He warned of the potential global ramifications if the conflict continues, urging international cooperation for a peaceful solution as discussions continue among U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
