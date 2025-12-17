Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for urgent action to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the role of the United States in diplomatic efforts.

In a recent interview, Lukashenko praised former U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on swift peace resolution, suggesting different policies might have prevented the conflict.

He warned of the potential global ramifications if the conflict continues, urging international cooperation for a peaceful solution as discussions continue among U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)