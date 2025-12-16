Turmoil Escalates: ELN Armed Strikes Challenge Colombian Peace

Tensions continue to rise in Colombia as the National Liberation Army (ELN) escalates attacks in response to U.S. military movements in the Caribbean. On Tuesday, two officers were killed in Cali when their patrol was struck by a roadside bomb, further intensifying the conflict.

The ELN, a group with roots in Marxist ideology, began a 72-hour armed strike last weekend, disrupting communities by targeting government infrastructure and compelling the closure of businesses and schools in affected areas. Although the Cali attack has not been claimed, similar strikes have been reported, causing casualties and heightening unrest.

Colombia's President, Gustavo Petro, has criticized what he described as "piracy" by the U.S. in regional politics but insists the ELN's violent methods are unjustifiable. Efforts for peace negotiations remain stalled after the ELN's recent assault on the Catatumbo region, which displaced tens of thousands, showcasing complex challenges for Colombian leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)