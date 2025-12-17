U.S. Pledges to Enforce Congo-Rwanda Peace Accord

In a significant diplomatic gesture, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Congo's foreign minister to discuss a recently signed peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. This meeting took place in Washington, and Landau made it clear that the United States is prepared to enforce the terms of the peace deal, which was signed earlier this month.

The statement from the U.S. State Department underscored a firm commitment to ensuring that the Washington Accords are adhered to in full. Deputy Secretary Landau stressed that the United States is ready to take necessary actions to enforce adherence to this crucial agreement, ensuring stability in the region.

This move highlights the United States' proactive approach to international peacekeeping efforts and its dedication to maintaining order in regions with longstanding conflicts. As the world's attention turns toward the implementation of this agreement, the U.S. role in supporting peace in Central Africa remains paramount.

