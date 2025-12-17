Left Menu

U.S. Pledges to Enforce Congo-Rwanda Peace Accord

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau informed Congo's foreign minister that the U.S. is ready to enforce a peace deal signed between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The U.S. expects full adherence to the Washington Accords, emphasizing its commitment to maintaining peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 02:28 IST
U.S. Pledges to Enforce Congo-Rwanda Peace Accord
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic gesture, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Congo's foreign minister to discuss a recently signed peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. This meeting took place in Washington, and Landau made it clear that the United States is prepared to enforce the terms of the peace deal, which was signed earlier this month.

The statement from the U.S. State Department underscored a firm commitment to ensuring that the Washington Accords are adhered to in full. Deputy Secretary Landau stressed that the United States is ready to take necessary actions to enforce adherence to this crucial agreement, ensuring stability in the region.

This move highlights the United States' proactive approach to international peacekeeping efforts and its dedication to maintaining order in regions with longstanding conflicts. As the world's attention turns toward the implementation of this agreement, the U.S. role in supporting peace in Central Africa remains paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025