A multi-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda visited the Indian Embassy in Bahrain as part of India's global outreach on Operation Sindoor, aimed at spotlighting the nation's ongoing struggle against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegates also paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi by laying floral tributes at his statue.

The delegation included prominent figures like BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, and Rekha Sharma; All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. Engaging with members of the Indian community, they highlighted issues surrounding terrorism.

BJP MP Rekha Sharma asserted that if India were to unleash its full military capabilities, Pakistan would cease to exist. She emphasized that India possesses similar nuclear capabilities and underscored the need for global attention on terrorism. The delegation aims to convey a message of unity and the importance of international focus on state-sponsored terrorism, as noted by Panda and Owaisi.

The group's mission, which extends to visits in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Algeria, seeks to reinforce the global understanding of terrorism's impact, particularly that which is allegedly backed by Pakistan. Owaisi remarked on Pakistan's support for terrorism, asserting the necessity of addressing these concerns on an international stage.