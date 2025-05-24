Left Menu

Indian Delegation Spotlights Pakistan-Backed Terrorism in Global Outreach

A multi-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visited Bahrain to emphasize India's stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. They engaged with the Indian community and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The group plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Algeria to further highlight the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:10 IST
Multi-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda in Bahrain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

A multi-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Panda visited the Indian Embassy in Bahrain as part of India's global outreach on Operation Sindoor, aimed at spotlighting the nation's ongoing struggle against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegates also paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi by laying floral tributes at his statue.

The delegation included prominent figures like BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, and Rekha Sharma; All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla. Engaging with members of the Indian community, they highlighted issues surrounding terrorism.

BJP MP Rekha Sharma asserted that if India were to unleash its full military capabilities, Pakistan would cease to exist. She emphasized that India possesses similar nuclear capabilities and underscored the need for global attention on terrorism. The delegation aims to convey a message of unity and the importance of international focus on state-sponsored terrorism, as noted by Panda and Owaisi.

The group's mission, which extends to visits in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Algeria, seeks to reinforce the global understanding of terrorism's impact, particularly that which is allegedly backed by Pakistan. Owaisi remarked on Pakistan's support for terrorism, asserting the necessity of addressing these concerns on an international stage.

