Trump Orders Immediate Halt on Anthropic's Tech in Federal Agencies

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed all federal agencies to stop using Anthropic's technology, mandating a six-month phase-out for the Defense Department. This directive follows a dispute between the Pentagon and the AI lab regarding military applications of AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is instructing every federal agency to terminate the use of technology developed by artificial intelligence company Anthropic. The directive includes a six-month phase-out period for the Defense Department, which currently employs the company's products.

Trump declared the government's stance on Truth Social, stating, "I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY ⁠CEASE ⁠all use ⁠of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't ⁠want it, and will not do business with them again!"

The president's order comes amidst ongoing tensions between the Pentagon and Anthropic concerning potential military applications of artificial intelligence. Attempts to reach Anthropic for comment were unsuccessful.

