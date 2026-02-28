Trump Orders Immediate Halt on Anthropic's Tech in Federal Agencies

In a sweeping move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is instructing every federal agency to terminate the use of technology developed by artificial intelligence company Anthropic. The directive includes a six-month phase-out period for the Defense Department, which currently employs the company's products.

Trump declared the government's stance on Truth Social, stating, "I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY ⁠CEASE ⁠all use ⁠of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't ⁠want it, and will not do business with them again!"

The president's order comes amidst ongoing tensions between the Pentagon and Anthropic concerning potential military applications of artificial intelligence. Attempts to reach Anthropic for comment were unsuccessful.