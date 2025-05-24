India's Diplomatic Mission: Unifying Against Global Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic move, an all-party delegation helmed by National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has left New Delhi, setting out on a crucial mission to Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa. This journey intends to highlight India's unyielding commitment to fight terrorism, showcased during Operation Sindoor.

Supriya Sule addressed the media before departure, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the mission, "Our mission begins tomorrow, with a clear stance against terrorism. Our itinerary includes Doha, South Africa, Ethiopia, and a return via Cairo," she stated, highlighting the comprehensive nature of this 10-day diplomatic tour.

It's a unified stand, as highlighted by the involvement of major political figures, including BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Congress' Manish Tewari, and others. The mission, backed by the government, aims to reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism on a global platform. Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, followed the tragic Pahalgam attack, targeting terrorist infrastructures in areas like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

