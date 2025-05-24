Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Mission: Unifying Against Global Terrorism

An all-party delegation led by MP Supriya Sule embarks on a diplomatic mission to Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa, conveying India's resolute stance against terrorism post-operation Sindoor. The initiative, backed by major political leaders, aims to project national unity and garner global support for anti-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:05 IST
All-party delegation led by MP Supriya Sule departs for Qatar (Photo/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, an all-party delegation helmed by National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has left New Delhi, setting out on a crucial mission to Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa. This journey intends to highlight India's unyielding commitment to fight terrorism, showcased during Operation Sindoor.

Supriya Sule addressed the media before departure, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the mission, "Our mission begins tomorrow, with a clear stance against terrorism. Our itinerary includes Doha, South Africa, Ethiopia, and a return via Cairo," she stated, highlighting the comprehensive nature of this 10-day diplomatic tour.

It's a unified stand, as highlighted by the involvement of major political figures, including BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Congress' Manish Tewari, and others. The mission, backed by the government, aims to reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism on a global platform. Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, followed the tragic Pahalgam attack, targeting terrorist infrastructures in areas like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

