The terrorist group Hamas is currently embroiled in a severe economic crisis as ongoing military conflict takes its toll. London-based newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reports significant financial strain has led to delayed salaries for employees and operatives, culminating in widespread disenchantment among its ranks.

Sources indicate that for the past four months, Hamas has only been able to pay 900 shekels, a minimal amount that has sparked considerable anger. This financial disarray comes against a backdrop of intensive military operations by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeting Hamas leadership.

These targeted strikes have not only diminished operational capacity but have also created a notable vacuum in leadership. This is further complicating efforts to resolve the financial issues plaguing the organization. The internal turmoil signals profound instability within Hamas, exacerbating tensions in a volatile region.

