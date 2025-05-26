Global Awareness Urged as India Highlights Pakistan's Terror Links in Paris
AIADMK's M Thambidurai emphasizes the dangers of Pakistan's terror affiliations during a parliamentary delegation visit to France. The mission, involving multi-party representatives, aims to raise international awareness and reinforce India's strong stance against cross-border terrorism following April’s Pahalgam attack.
M Thambidurai, representing AIADMK on an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, has urged heightened global awareness about terrorism during a visit to France. The delegation's mission follows the Pahalgam terror attack and is an effort to highlight Pakistan's overt connections to terrorist activities.
Thambidurai criticized Pakistan's acknowledgment of harboring training camps for terrorists. He praised Prime Minister Modi's decisive military action in response to the threat, asserting that such measures are essential for global security. This trip is part of India's broader diplomatic strategy to counter terrorism.
MJ Akbar, another member of the delegation, stressed the gravity of the mission's timing, highlighting the necessity for worldwide recognition of the terrorism threat. Operation Sindoor is particularly significant, having substantially targeted terrorist infrastructure after the Pahalgam incident, eliminating more than 100 terrorists. The Indian Armed Forces' actions have underscored the nation's stance on zero tolerance towards terrorism.
