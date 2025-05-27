Bangladesh's Election Urgency: Calls for a Timely Democratic Process

In the wake of heightened political tensions in Bangladesh, a prominent adviser to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has underscored the urgent need for national elections. Retired Major General Fazle Elahi Akbar, a defense and security advisor, highlighted the pressing demand from citizens who have been deprived of free voting opportunities for over a decade.

Akbar's call for elections came amid concerns expressed by the Army Chief over the prolonged deployment of troops for policing duties. At the inauguration of his think tank, the Foundation for Strategic and Development Studies, Akbar remarked that the Army's continued street presence is not ideal, urging a transition back to their traditional roles.

Despite the pressing need for elections, Akbar cast doubt on the Awami League's readiness to participate, citing internal challenges. He also commented on the economic struggles post-Sheikh Hasina's ousting, noting decreased GDP growth and investment as significant hurdles for the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

