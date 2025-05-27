Left Menu

Bangladesh's Election Urgency: Calls for a Timely Democratic Process

Amid concerns from military leaders and political advisers, Bangladesh faces pressure to hold timely elections. Retired Major General Fazle Elahi Akbar emphasizes the need for a rapid return to democracy, while noting challenges faced by the Awami League and the country's current economic difficulties following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:52 IST
Representational Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of heightened political tensions in Bangladesh, a prominent adviser to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has underscored the urgent need for national elections. Retired Major General Fazle Elahi Akbar, a defense and security advisor, highlighted the pressing demand from citizens who have been deprived of free voting opportunities for over a decade.

Akbar's call for elections came amid concerns expressed by the Army Chief over the prolonged deployment of troops for policing duties. At the inauguration of his think tank, the Foundation for Strategic and Development Studies, Akbar remarked that the Army's continued street presence is not ideal, urging a transition back to their traditional roles.

Despite the pressing need for elections, Akbar cast doubt on the Awami League's readiness to participate, citing internal challenges. He also commented on the economic struggles post-Sheikh Hasina's ousting, noting decreased GDP growth and investment as significant hurdles for the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

