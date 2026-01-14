Global armed conflicts show that only prepared nations succeed: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi in Jaipur.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Global armed conflicts show that only prepared nations succeed: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi in Jaipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mark Carney's Strategic China Visit: A New Dawn for Canada-China Relations?
KL Rahul's Masterclass: A Strategic Middle-Order Finisher
Chanel and Gucci Lead Claims Against Bankrupt Saks Global
India Seeks Boost in Global Gem and Jewellery Market with Tax Overhaul
Nigeria's Strategic Lobby: Countering Misinformation in the U.S.