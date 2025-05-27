International Backing to Counter Pakistan-backed Terrorism

The Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, Rajeev Rai, part of a delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, commended Slovenia's commitment to support India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in addressing Pakistan-backed terrorism. This endorsement aligns with the delegation's proposal to cease International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans to Pakistan, potentially swaying its behaviors regarding terrorism.

Rai noted the fruitful discussions with Slovenian lawmakers and influencers, emphasizing a unified stance against terrorism. He underlined the role of Pakistan's Army Chief as the head of the nation's terror agenda, calling for intensified international pressure. "Our engagements were successful; everyone agreed terrorism in any form is intolerable. While our leader Mulayam Singh ji advocated for peaceful neighborly relations, a blood-thirsty neighbor compels different actions. We conveyed that the Pakistani Army Chief leads their terror network and suggested halting IMF loans. Slovenia also pledged UNSC support," Rai stated to ANI.

The delegation's itinerary continues to Athens to broaden discussions with local lawmakers and influencers, seeking to expand international advocacy in Operation Sindoor. "Our next engagement is in Athens," the SP MP added. Earlier, in Russia on May 23, Rai highlighted the enduring friendship between Russia and India, condemning Pakistan's global terror links. "Russia is a steadfast ally," Rai remarked, "and it's crucial to isolate Pakistan."

India dispatched the multi-party delegation to underscore cross-border terrorism led by Pakistan, implicating them in domestic unrest. Besides Slovenia, their mission includes travels to Russia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, underlining Operation Sindoor and India's relentless anti-terrorism campaign.