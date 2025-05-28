Outrage Over Inaction: Minority Group Condemns Lack of Arrests in Jashore Attacks

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, representing the nation's largest minority faction, has voiced grave concerns over the absence of detentions following a recent assault on minority families in Dohor Moshiahati, Jashore.

Despite a formal complaint, authorities have yet to arrest any suspects in the violent incident, the organization stated on Wednesday.

The attacks came on the heels of a murder in the vicinity, with witnesses reporting heinous acts of looting, arson, and assault at 20 households. Many families are now homeless, and urgent calls for justice and reparations are mounting.

