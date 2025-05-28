Outrage Over Inaction: Minority Group Condemns Lack of Arrests in Jashore Attacks
Following a violent assault on minority families in Jashore, Bangladesh, community leaders are enraged by the authorities' failure to detain suspects five days post-attack. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council demands swift justice and aid for those left homeless after the attackers looted and set fire to homes.
The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, representing the nation's largest minority faction, has voiced grave concerns over the absence of detentions following a recent assault on minority families in Dohor Moshiahati, Jashore.
Despite a formal complaint, authorities have yet to arrest any suspects in the violent incident, the organization stated on Wednesday.
The attacks came on the heels of a murder in the vicinity, with witnesses reporting heinous acts of looting, arson, and assault at 20 households. Many families are now homeless, and urgent calls for justice and reparations are mounting.
