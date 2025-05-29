Left Menu

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Pakistan Over Terrorism at Jakarta Press Conference

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of a delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, criticized Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism during a press conference in Jakarta. Banerjee cited instances like 9/11, 26/11, and the 2006 Bombay train bombings, condemning Pakistan for nurturing terrorists to destabilize growing economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:05 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an assertive press conference in Jakarta, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, a member of the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, strongly condemned Pakistan's alleged role in nurturing terrorism. Banerjee accused Pakistan of destabilizing growing economies by supporting terrorists involved in incidents like the 9/11 attacks, 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the 2006 Bombay train bombings. Drawing a vivid analogy, he stated, "If terrorism is a rabid dog, Pakistan is the vile handler."

Banerjee highlighted India's patience in handling terrorism, exemplified by the two-week wait before launching Operation Sindoor to assess Pakistan's response to terrorist activities. He expressed India's vision of peace, prosperity, and strategic partnerships with nations worldwide. Banerjee called upon the world to support India's stance against terrorism on international platforms like FATF, UN, and ASEAN.

Banerjee also pointed out Pakistan's internal crises and its history of attending terrorist funerals, alluding to the presence of high-profile terrorists like Osama bin Laden on Pakistani soil. He urged global cooperation with India to address the menace of terrorism, emphasizing India's commitment to dialogue over violence. Former Indian Ambassador Mohan Kumar supported Banerjee's stance, urging proof of Pakistan's end to terrorism for improved relations.

