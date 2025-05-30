Chairman John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China has issued a call for transparency from Carnegie Mellon, Purdue, Stanford, the University of Illinois, the University of Maryland, and the University of Southern California concerning their admittance of Chinese nationals in advanced STEM programs. The request highlights a growing unease about how these students might be exploiting American academic institutions for technological and military advancements, according to the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP).

Reports from intelligence officials suggest that American campuses are prime targets for espionage and intellectual property theft, yet elite universities continue to enroll large numbers of Chinese nationals. The SCCCP points out that these decisions are driven by financial incentives at the cost of national security and the educational opportunities for American students. Chairman Moolenaar warns that the Chinese Communist Party is systematically embedding researchers in leading US institutions, thereby gaining direct access to sensitive technologies with dual-use military applications.

Moolenaar emphasizes that the United States is at a pivotal point where short-term financial motivations are compromising long-term technological leadership and national security. As US institutions continue to accept numerous Chinese nationals into critical STEM programs, there's growing concern over the potential displacement of qualified American students. Consequently, Moolenaar has demanded information on the universities' protocols regarding the enrollment of Chinese nationals and their role in federally funded research. The House Select Committee on the CCP plans to further investigate how American educational institutions are potentially aiding the CCP's global strategies, seeking to enact policies that safeguard the nation's technological edge.

