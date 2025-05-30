Left Menu

US Universities Under Scrutiny for Chinese Student Enrollment in STEM

Chairman John Moolenaar questioned top US universities about their policies on Chinese students in STEM, highlighting security risks as Chinese nationals access sensitive research. The move signals heightened concerns over China's influence and espionage on American campuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:27 IST
US Universities Under Scrutiny for Chinese Student Enrollment in STEM
Representative Image (Image: X@committeeonccp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chairman John Moolenaar of the House Select Committee on China has issued a call for transparency from Carnegie Mellon, Purdue, Stanford, the University of Illinois, the University of Maryland, and the University of Southern California concerning their admittance of Chinese nationals in advanced STEM programs. The request highlights a growing unease about how these students might be exploiting American academic institutions for technological and military advancements, according to the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP).

Reports from intelligence officials suggest that American campuses are prime targets for espionage and intellectual property theft, yet elite universities continue to enroll large numbers of Chinese nationals. The SCCCP points out that these decisions are driven by financial incentives at the cost of national security and the educational opportunities for American students. Chairman Moolenaar warns that the Chinese Communist Party is systematically embedding researchers in leading US institutions, thereby gaining direct access to sensitive technologies with dual-use military applications.

Moolenaar emphasizes that the United States is at a pivotal point where short-term financial motivations are compromising long-term technological leadership and national security. As US institutions continue to accept numerous Chinese nationals into critical STEM programs, there's growing concern over the potential displacement of qualified American students. Consequently, Moolenaar has demanded information on the universities' protocols regarding the enrollment of Chinese nationals and their role in federally funded research. The House Select Committee on the CCP plans to further investigate how American educational institutions are potentially aiding the CCP's global strategies, seeking to enact policies that safeguard the nation's technological edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025