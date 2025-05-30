Israeli Forces Intensify Crackdown on Terrorism in Judea and Samaria
Israeli security forces aggressively targeted terrorism across Judea and Samaria, arresting 80 suspects and confiscating seven weapons. Additionally, they seized over seven million Shekels in terror funds, marking a significant effort to dismantle financial networks linked to terrorism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:27 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In an intensified anti-terrorism campaign, Israeli security forces conducted extensive operations in Judea and Samaria over the past week.
The operations led to the arrest of 80 individuals identified as wanted terrorists, highlighting an assertive approach to counter-terror activities in the region.
Additionally, seven firearms were seized, and authorities successfully confiscated over seven million Shekels, equivalent to USD 2 million, believed to be terror-related funds, aiming to dismantle financial networks supporting terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chris Brown's Legal Turmoil: R&B Star Arrested in London
Corruption Crackdown: Panchayat Samiti Employee Arrested in Maharashtra
College Scandal: Professor Arrested for Alleged Molestation
Weapons and arms made in India have become part of our military power: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor.
Bengaluru Drug Bust: Foreign National Arrested with MDMA Worth Rs4 Crore