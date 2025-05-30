Left Menu

Israeli Forces Intensify Crackdown on Terrorism in Judea and Samaria

Israeli security forces aggressively targeted terrorism across Judea and Samaria, arresting 80 suspects and confiscating seven weapons. Additionally, they seized over seven million Shekels in terror funds, marking a significant effort to dismantle financial networks linked to terrorism.

Israeli Forces Intensify Crackdown on Terrorism in Judea and Samaria
In an intensified anti-terrorism campaign, Israeli security forces conducted extensive operations in Judea and Samaria over the past week.

The operations led to the arrest of 80 individuals identified as wanted terrorists, highlighting an assertive approach to counter-terror activities in the region.

Additionally, seven firearms were seized, and authorities successfully confiscated over seven million Shekels, equivalent to USD 2 million, believed to be terror-related funds, aiming to dismantle financial networks supporting terrorism.

