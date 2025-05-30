Israeli Forces Intensify Crackdown on Terrorism in Judea and Samaria

In an intensified anti-terrorism campaign, Israeli security forces conducted extensive operations in Judea and Samaria over the past week.

The operations led to the arrest of 80 individuals identified as wanted terrorists, highlighting an assertive approach to counter-terror activities in the region.

Additionally, seven firearms were seized, and authorities successfully confiscated over seven million Shekels, equivalent to USD 2 million, believed to be terror-related funds, aiming to dismantle financial networks supporting terrorism.

