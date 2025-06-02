Left Menu

US Sharpens Focus on Indo-Pacific Amidst Rising China Tensions at Shangri-La Dialogue

The Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore highlighted escalating tensions between the US and China, with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasizing the Indo-Pacific as a strategic priority and critiquing China's military expansions. Despite China's lower-level delegation, the conference underscored divisions and calls for strategic unity from allies in Asia.

Updated: 02-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:20 IST
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore on May 31, 2025. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant gathering at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, China faced widespread scrutiny for its defiance of international norms and perceived threats to regional peace. Typically led by a high-level official, China's delegation this year was represented by Rear Admiral Hu Gangfeng, reflecting Beijing's quieter approach amidst mounting criticism.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivered a forthright address, suggesting a renewed American commitment to the Indo-Pacific. Hegseth positioned the US as an enduring Pacific power ready to counter China's assertiveness. He underscored America's focus on deterring global aggression, notably in the Indo-Pacific, signaling a shift from previous ambiguity on potential conflicts.

Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles echoed these concerns, emphasizing the opacity of China's military expansion. As Hegseth reassured allies of US support against Chinese aggression, China dismissed these allegations as baseless provocations, unveiling deep geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, France's President Macron urged against divisive international alliances, advocating for strategic independence.

