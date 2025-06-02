Global Coalition: India's Diplomatic Push Against Cross-Border Terrorism

The JD(U) delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, has embarked on a significant diplomatic mission, meeting with representatives from Parti Keadilan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur. The purpose of this meeting was to bolster ties between India and Malaysia, focusing on a unified stand against cross-border terrorism.

In a follow-up to the Pahalgam attack, where Malaysia expressed its unwavering support for India, the delegation emphasized shared anti-terrorism goals. Jha lauded Malaysia and other Asian nations like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia for supporting India's stance.

The group also sought backing from Malaysia and Indonesia to press Pakistan's return to the FATF list. Operation Sindoor, launched as a decisive military response to the Pahalgam attack, was highlighted during these diplomatic engagements, focusing on international cooperation against terrorism.

