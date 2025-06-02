The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) solemnly commemorates the 511th anniversary of the Yarkent Khanate's founding by Sultan Said Khan in May 1514. The Yarkent Khanate, an independent Turkic nation, once governed much of East Turkistan from its administrative hub in Yarkent, with Kashgar, Khotan, and Turpan as key cultural and economic centers.

The Khanate's eastern boundary was marked by the Jiayu Pass, a traditional delimiter between East Turkistan and China, underscoring its political autonomy. The ETGE release notes that the Yarkent Khanate is part of East Turkistan's 3,000-year history of statehood among several independent Turkic and Indo-European entities such as the Tocharian city-states and the Kok Turk Khaganate.

Despite interruptions by foreign powers such as the Dzungars and the Chinese Communist regime, the determination of the East Turkistani people to reclaim their sovereignty remains steadfast today, as advocated by the ETGE. Celebrating the Yarkent Khanate's diplomatic and trade links with regional powers, the ETGE reaffirms its commitment to restoring East Turkistan's independence under international law.

