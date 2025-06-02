Left Menu

Remembering the Resilient Legacy: Yarkent Khanate's 511th Anniversary

The East Turkistan Government in Exile commemorates the 511th anniversary of the Yarkent Khanate's establishment, highlighting its historical autonomy and cultural significance. Despite historical disruptions, the call for sovereignty persists, emphasizing East Turkistan's enduring legacy and the ongoing pursuit of independence.

Representative Image (Source: @ETExileGov) . Image Credit: ANI
The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) solemnly commemorates the 511th anniversary of the Yarkent Khanate's founding by Sultan Said Khan in May 1514. The Yarkent Khanate, an independent Turkic nation, once governed much of East Turkistan from its administrative hub in Yarkent, with Kashgar, Khotan, and Turpan as key cultural and economic centers.

The Khanate's eastern boundary was marked by the Jiayu Pass, a traditional delimiter between East Turkistan and China, underscoring its political autonomy. The ETGE release notes that the Yarkent Khanate is part of East Turkistan's 3,000-year history of statehood among several independent Turkic and Indo-European entities such as the Tocharian city-states and the Kok Turk Khaganate.

Despite interruptions by foreign powers such as the Dzungars and the Chinese Communist regime, the determination of the East Turkistani people to reclaim their sovereignty remains steadfast today, as advocated by the ETGE. Celebrating the Yarkent Khanate's diplomatic and trade links with regional powers, the ETGE reaffirms its commitment to restoring East Turkistan's independence under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

