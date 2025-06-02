Left Menu

Wave of Abductions in Balochistan Sparks Outcry

Pakistani security forces have reportedly abducted at least eight men in midnight raids across Balochistan, causing alarm among locals and human rights organizations. The actions, occurring in Mastung, Panjgur, and Kech districts, have intensified calls for international assistance to halt these enforced disappearances.

Enforced disappearances deepen Balochistan crisis (Source: @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani security forces have reportedly executed a series of late-night abductions targeting at least eight individuals across the Balochistan districts of Mastung, Panjgur, and Kech, according to local reports.

In Mastung, the raids commenced in the early hours of Sunday. Among those taken was Asim Farooq, son of Haji Ghulam Farooq, a member of the Tablighi Jamaat, abducted from his home in Karezsor Tehsil.

Human rights organizations, including the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, are strongly condemning these actions, calling for urgent international intervention to address what they say is a pattern of enforced disappearances in the region.

