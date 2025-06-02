Wave of Abductions in Balochistan Sparks Outcry

Pakistani security forces have reportedly executed a series of late-night abductions targeting at least eight individuals across the Balochistan districts of Mastung, Panjgur, and Kech, according to local reports.

In Mastung, the raids commenced in the early hours of Sunday. Among those taken was Asim Farooq, son of Haji Ghulam Farooq, a member of the Tablighi Jamaat, abducted from his home in Karezsor Tehsil.

Human rights organizations, including the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, are strongly condemning these actions, calling for urgent international intervention to address what they say is a pattern of enforced disappearances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)