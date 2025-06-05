Rights Group Alleges Surge in Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

The human rights arm of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has issued a damning report highlighting the rising number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Accusing Pakistani security forces of intensifying illegal detentions under new controversial laws, the group underscored a series of abductions that occurred in June 2025.

On June 4, an unwarranted raid led to the disappearance of Babu Jan in Mastung district. Similarly, Wahid Baloch and Hatir Lal were forcibly taken on June 3 in separate incidents, actions Paank claims are indicative of broader state repression facilitated by the new Anti-Terrorism Bill in the region.

Paank criticized Pakistan for operating with seeming impunity, circumventing judicial scrutiny. The group appealed for swift international intervention, emphasizing its pledge to document rights abuses and give voice to affected Baloch families.

