BJP-Led Delegation Discusses Global Terrorism Concerns with Belgian Parliament
An all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, met Peter De Roover in Belgium to discuss rising global terrorism. They exchanged views on international and regional conflicts. The delegation also engaged with EU representatives, emphasizing India's stance against terrorism and strengthening India-EU relations.
An all-party delegation guided by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad convened with Peter De Roover, President of Belgium's Chamber of Representatives, focusing on the escalating threat of global terrorism. The discussions highlighted a shared concern for both recent and past terrorism incidents, notably the attack in Pahalgam and Belgium's 2016 tragedy.
Roover underscored the importance of democratic dialogue over violence, aligning with India's appeal for international cooperation against terrorism. The Belgian leader called for strategic organization in response to mounting regional and global conflicts.
During their visit, the delegation interacted with European Parliament members, stressing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and Operation Sindoor. The visit aimed to enhance India-EU cooperative efforts in security fields and deepen bilateral relations.
