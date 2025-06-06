India Strengthens Central Asia Ties with Enhanced Connectivity Initiatives

During the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi, India and Central Asian Foreign Ministers agreed to enhance connectivity and collaboration. Chaired by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the meeting prioritized the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and leverage Chabahar Port for strengthening trade links and economic ties.

The Ministers emphasized effective utilization of the INSTC, considering Kazakhstan's initiative to enhance the corridor's eastern branch. Support was reiterated for Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joining the framework. Connectivity initiatives must prioritize transparency and financial sustainability, according to the Dialogue's Joint Statement.

Recognizing Chabahar Port's potential as a regional trade hub, the Ministers endorsed streamlined transit procedures and broader adoption of TIR Carnets. Financial linkages were discussed, focusing on digital payments and interbank relations. The ITEC programme was appreciated for its contributions to capacity building, and agreed to expand its scope to cover wider developmental needs.

