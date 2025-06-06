Left Menu

India Strengthens Central Asia Ties with Enhanced Connectivity Initiatives

At the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue, India and five Central Asian nations committed to boosting trade through the International North-South Transport Corridor and Chabahar Port, focusing on connectivity, human resource development, and financial cooperation. The dialogue emphasized transparency, local priorities, and the promotion of digital payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:47 IST
India and Central Asian nations push regional connectivity and capacity building through INSTC, Chabahar Port, and ITEC at 4th Dialogue in New Delhi. (Photo: X/ @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi, India and Central Asian Foreign Ministers agreed to enhance connectivity and collaboration. Chaired by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the meeting prioritized the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and leverage Chabahar Port for strengthening trade links and economic ties.

The Ministers emphasized effective utilization of the INSTC, considering Kazakhstan's initiative to enhance the corridor's eastern branch. Support was reiterated for Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joining the framework. Connectivity initiatives must prioritize transparency and financial sustainability, according to the Dialogue's Joint Statement.

Recognizing Chabahar Port's potential as a regional trade hub, the Ministers endorsed streamlined transit procedures and broader adoption of TIR Carnets. Financial linkages were discussed, focusing on digital payments and interbank relations. The ITEC programme was appreciated for its contributions to capacity building, and agreed to expand its scope to cover wider developmental needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

