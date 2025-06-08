Left Menu

Israeli Cabinet's Controversial Move to Reshape Attorney General Dismissal Process

In a contentious move, Israel's cabinet approved changes allowing a ministerial committee to recommend the removal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, bypassing the traditional committee framework. This decision, criticized as politicizing the role and threatening judicial independence, is met with legal opposition and potential constitutional ramifications.

Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (File Photo) (Image Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli government has taken a bold step that might reshape the legal landscape by altering the process for dismissing the nation's attorney general. The new resolution, approved despite vociferous opposition, enables a ministerial committee to bypass traditional oversight and recommend the removal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The resolution, championed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, posits that only a 75 percent cabinet vote is required for final approval, sparking allegations of politicizing the attorney general's role. Government and public figures have expressed concern, arguing that this shift jeopardizes the neutrality and independence of the judicial system.

Despite criticisms and potential constitutional challenges, government insiders assert the move is necessary for ensuring effective governance. However, watchdog groups and legal experts warn of the profound implications for Israel's judicial framework, as legal battles loom following this pivotal cabinet decision.

