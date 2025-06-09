CEC Gyanesh Kumar to Discuss Electoral Challenges at IDEA Stockholm Conference

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is poised to deliver a significant keynote address at the International IDEA Stockholm Conference on Electoral Integrity. According to an official release, Kumar, currently in Sweden for the conference running from June 10-12, engaged meaningfully with the Indian Diaspora present in the Scandinavian country.

Kumar emphasized the Election Commission of India's focus on fostering inclusive participation and civic engagement among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). He spotlighted initiatives like the Online Voter Registration System and the Electronic Transmission of Postal Ballot Management System (ETPBMS) aimed at boosting overseas voter participation. The official statement underscores India's global leadership in election management as Kumar prepares to deliver the inaugural keynote at the conference.

The colossal scale and logistical demands of India's election process intrigue Election Management Bodies worldwide. Over 100 representatives from about 50 nations are attending the conference, organized alongside the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Swedish Election Authority, and the Australian Electoral Commission. Kumar will commence meetings with top officials of International IDEA, including Secretary General Kevin Casas-Zamora. This will be succeeded by extensive bilateral discussions with Chief Election Commissioners from nearly 20 nations, such as the UK, the Netherlands, and France, reflecting India's dedication to global democratic cooperation and sharing of practices.

Kumar will also engage with international peers like Leena Rikkila Tamang, Dr. Elsie T Nghikembua, and Abdool Rahman Mohammad Irfan. The conference assembles Election Management Body heads, policymakers, and institutional leaders to address modern electoral integrity challenges such as disinformation, digital disruptions, electoral security, climate risks, and the influence of Artificial Intelligence on elections.

As the globe's largest democracy, India sustains a longstanding collaboration with International IDEA, influencing global dialogue through its electoral advancements and democratic experiences. Through diverse capacity-building initiatives and forums, the India International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Management, IIIDEM, is gaining prominence as a leading institution in election management excellence. Kumar heads a delegation including senior ECI officials like IIIDEM's Director General Rakesh Verma, DDG (Law) Vijay Kumar Pandey, and Principal Secretary Rahul Sharma.