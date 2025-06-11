Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Eastern Taiwan, No Damage Reported

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off Hualien's coast, Taiwan, causing minor intensity variations across counties. No damages have been reported. The strongest tremors were felt in Taitung County's Changbin, and Taipei's MRT slowed operations as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:59 IST
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Eastern Taiwan, No Damage Reported
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan on Wednesday at 7 pm local time. The Central Weather Administration (CWA) reported the epicenter was located at sea, nearly 70 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 30.9 kilometers.

No immediate reports of damage emerged from the quake. The highest intensity, gauging the temblor's real impact, registered at 5 in Taitung County's Changbin on Taiwan's 7-tiered scale. Other counties, including Hualien, Nantou, and Taichung, experienced an intensity of 4, according to the CWA.

The quake's intensity was recorded at 3 in regions such as Taipei and Taoyuan, showing a wide area affected. Taipei's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system temporarily reduced train speeds in response to ensure safety. The event highlighted Taiwan's seismic activity, though thankfully, it caused no reported harm. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025