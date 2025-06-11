Powerful Earthquake Rattles Eastern Taiwan, No Damage Reported

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan on Wednesday at 7 pm local time. The Central Weather Administration (CWA) reported the epicenter was located at sea, nearly 70 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 30.9 kilometers.

No immediate reports of damage emerged from the quake. The highest intensity, gauging the temblor's real impact, registered at 5 in Taitung County's Changbin on Taiwan's 7-tiered scale. Other counties, including Hualien, Nantou, and Taichung, experienced an intensity of 4, according to the CWA.

The quake's intensity was recorded at 3 in regions such as Taipei and Taoyuan, showing a wide area affected. Taipei's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system temporarily reduced train speeds in response to ensure safety. The event highlighted Taiwan's seismic activity, though thankfully, it caused no reported harm. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)