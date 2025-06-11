IDF Takes Out Terror Leader in Northern Samaria
Israeli forces successfully neutralized a top terrorist leader in the town of Tammun, northern Samaria. The operation also led to the arrest of two other terrorists hiding nearby. The deceased leader was actively involved in orchestrating attacks against Israeli security forces and civilians.
- Israel
In a strategic overnight operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of a prominent terrorist leader in Tammun, a town situated in northern Samaria near Shechem (Nablus).
The targeted individual played a crucial role in plotting and executing attacks aimed at both security forces and Israeli civilians, authorities reported.
Alongside the successful strike, IDF units apprehended two additional suspects found in a nearby hideout, further diminishing the operational capabilities of the terrorist network.
