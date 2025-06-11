IDF Takes Out Terror Leader in Northern Samaria

In a strategic overnight operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of a prominent terrorist leader in Tammun, a town situated in northern Samaria near Shechem (Nablus).

The targeted individual played a crucial role in plotting and executing attacks aimed at both security forces and Israeli civilians, authorities reported.

Alongside the successful strike, IDF units apprehended two additional suspects found in a nearby hideout, further diminishing the operational capabilities of the terrorist network.

(With inputs from agencies.)