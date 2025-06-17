G7 Leaders Affirm Israel's Right to Defense Amid West Asia Crisis

At a crucial summit in Canada, leaders from the Group of Seven (G-7) nations unified their stance by affirming Israel's inherent right to self-defense amid the escalating crisis in West Asia. This collective statement, spearheaded by the Canadian Prime Minister's office, reiterated the G7's enduring commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East while emphasizing the need for civilian protection.

In a pointed accusation, the G7 leaders identified Iran as the core source of regional instability and terror, emphasizing their unwavering position against Iran's acquisition of nuclear weaponry. They called for a resolution of the Iranian crisis to lead to broader hostilities' de-escalation, particularly advocating for a ceasefire in the conflict-stricken region of Gaza.

The summit highlighted concerns regarding international energy markets with potential disruptions. The leaders pledged vigilance and readiness to coordinate efforts with like-minded allies to maintain market stability. Amidst these discussions, US President Donald Trump made an early return to Washington, directing the National Security Council to prepare for further developments.

