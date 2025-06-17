Left Menu

G7 Leaders Affirm Israel's Right to Defense Amid West Asia Crisis

During the G7 summit in Canada, leaders underscored Israel's right to defend itself amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, while highlighting Iran as a key source of instability. They stressed the need for a broader de-escalation in the Middle East, with a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:23 IST
G7 Leaders Affirm Israel's Right to Defense Amid West Asia Crisis
G7 leaders attend a meeting at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 16, 2025 (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

At a crucial summit in Canada, leaders from the Group of Seven (G-7) nations unified their stance by affirming Israel's inherent right to self-defense amid the escalating crisis in West Asia. This collective statement, spearheaded by the Canadian Prime Minister's office, reiterated the G7's enduring commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East while emphasizing the need for civilian protection.

In a pointed accusation, the G7 leaders identified Iran as the core source of regional instability and terror, emphasizing their unwavering position against Iran's acquisition of nuclear weaponry. They called for a resolution of the Iranian crisis to lead to broader hostilities' de-escalation, particularly advocating for a ceasefire in the conflict-stricken region of Gaza.

The summit highlighted concerns regarding international energy markets with potential disruptions. The leaders pledged vigilance and readiness to coordinate efforts with like-minded allies to maintain market stability. Amidst these discussions, US President Donald Trump made an early return to Washington, directing the National Security Council to prepare for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025