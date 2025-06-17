Emirates Returns to Paris Airshow: Showcasing Next-Gen Airbus A350

Dubai [UAE], June 17: Emirates makes a comeback at the 55th edition of the International Paris Airshow, showcasing the state-of-the-art Airbus A350. This marks the airline's return after a hiatus of over 15 years. The event provides a platform for Emirates to display the latest in cabin design, interior technology, and futuristic features.

Attendees at the Airshow are invited to explore Emirates' upgraded Business Class and Premium Economy cabins, along with its elegant Economy Class. Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, remarked on the significance of the Paris Airshow in the aerospace calendar and the airline's dedication to France's aviation industry, underscored by ongoing investments across the aerospace supply chain.

Emirates operates 21 weekly flights to Paris, including daily A380 services, and is an integral player in expanding France's aviation sector. The airline's investment in Airbus A350 and A380 models supports thousands of jobs in France. Furthermore, Emirates announced over EUR 1.0 billion in contracts with French aerospace giants like Safran and Thales, reinforcing its role as a crucial customer.