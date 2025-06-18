Escalating Tensions: Iran's Firm Stance Amid Middle East Conflict

The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are reaching a boiling point as Iran voices stern warnings against further aggression. Amid rising speculation about the potential involvement of Pakistan in conflicts initiated by Israel, Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, has urged for international intervention to halt hostilities.

Hosseini expressed concerns about the speculated use of Pakistan's airspace and airbases for operations against Iran following a proposed meeting between Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and former U.S. President Donald Trump. He emphasized the importance of the United States refraining from escalating the situation further.

Iran remains vigilant and prepared to defend its sovereignty in light of what it describes as aggression from Israel. Amid the heated exchanges, former President Trump underscored U.S. military capabilities and expressed support for Israel, calling for a definitive resolution to the conflict. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of severe repercussions following Israeli actions, reinforcing Iran's position against yielding to external pressures.

