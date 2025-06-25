Left Menu

Historic Axiom-4 Mission Unites India and Australia in Space

Governor Frances Adamson and Australian officials celebrate India's Axiom-4 mission, led by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre. Highlighting strong Australia-India space collaboration, the mission marks a major milestone, conducting substantial scientific research aboard the International Space Station.

South Australia Governor Frances Adamson AC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The launch of Axiom Mission 4, piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marked a significant achievement for India's space endeavors. South Australia's Governor Frances Adamson AC extended her congratulations to the Indian space community, noting the mission's promising benefits for both nations and the global community. The mission was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

As the mission commenced, Adamson praised the efforts of Group Captain Shukla, stating it was a memorable day for him and a momentous event for India. She expressed confidence that the mission would foster closer cooperation between India and Australia in the space sector, with Adelaide being home to the Australian Space Agency.

Philip Green OAM emphasized the strategic alignment between India and Australia, citing their complementary interests in space exploration. With the upcoming International Astronomical Congress in Sydney, Green highlighted the growing space partnership between the two nations and India's ascending status as a key player in the global space arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

