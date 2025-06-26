Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Attends Key SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. The meeting consisted of numerous discussions about regional stability, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation. India, having joined the SCO in 2017, actively participates to foster multilateral diplomacy, underlining its commitment to international peace.

Rajnath Singh arrives for SCO Defence meet. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Qingdao, China on Thursday for the significant Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting. His arrival was marked by a warm welcome from Chinese Defence Minister, Admiral Dong Jun.

Accompanying officials, including Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, joined Singh and Admiral Jun for a formal photograph session prior to the meeting. The SCO, which consists of major players like India, China, and Russia, along with several Central Asian countries, aims to advance regional stability through collective dialogue and cooperation.

Over the two-day event from June 25-26, ministers will deliberate on pressing issues such as international peace, counter-terrorism, and the collaborative efforts among member states' defence ministries. India's Ministry of Defence emphasized highlighting its dedication to SCO's principles, focusing on peace, economic cooperation, and connectivity within the region. Bilateral meetings are also scheduled with officials from China and Russia.

