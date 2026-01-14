Left Menu

ASEAN Defence Ministers Collaborate on Counter-Terrorism Strategy

The 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting underscored the importance of collective collaboration on counter-terrorism. Co-chaired by India and Malaysia, the event gathered representatives from ASEAN nations and dialogue partners, setting the stage for future exercises and enhanced cooperation. The meeting's outcomes aim to bolster regional peace and stability.

Muhammad Ammir Haron, Head of Delegation from Malaysia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, co-chaired by India and Malaysia, highlighted a united stance on advancing the counter-terrorism agenda. Malaysia's head delegate emphasized global cooperation for peace, with full participation from ADMM Plus and ASEAN countries.

Scheduled from January 14 to 16, the meeting will welcome delegations from 11 ASEAN members and seven dialogue partners. This third meeting marks a crucial phase in the ongoing cycle from 2024-2027, aiming to bolster multilateral collaborations under the ADMM-Plus framework.

The gathering offers a platform to review progress and plan future activities. Malaysia is set to host the next Table Top Exercise in 2026, while India takes the lead with a Field Training Exercise in 2027, focusing on enhancing practical cooperation in several key areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

