Crisis at Afghan Borders: Surge in Deportations from Iran

Over 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants were deported from Iran within a week, sparking urgent calls for humanitarian aid. Most returnees received no assistance, highlighting severe resource constraints. Deportations significantly impact women and children, exacerbating the dire conditions faced by migrants in overcrowded border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:51 IST
Afghan migrants deported from Iran (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a startling development reported by Khaama Press, Iran has deported over 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants in a single week, as confirmed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). The mass deportations between June 18 and June 26 have intensified calls for immediate humanitarian and funding support amid dire conditions.

IOM's recent update highlights that a mere 11% of the returnees received any form of humanitarian aid, due to severe resource limitations. Notably, 64% of those deported traveled with families, showcasing the heavy toll on women and children. These figures represent a sharp increase from 32,844 deportations in the previous week.

Amid escalating tensions, Iranian authorities have clamped down on Afghan migrants, invalidating lease agreements and detaining individuals across multiple provinces. Pakistan is following a similar trajectory, with increased identity checks and detentions targeting Afghan refugees. These developments necessitate urgent international intervention to address the burgeoning crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

