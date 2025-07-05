Left Menu

Taiwan Condemns Alleged Chinese Plot in Prague as 'International Terrorism'

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party has introduced a motion condemning an alleged Chinese plot to target then-vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim. Labeling it 'international terrorism,' the motion demands an apology from Beijing, urges legislative reforms to bolster national security, and strengthens Taiwan's global diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:39 IST
Taiwan Condemns Alleged Chinese Plot in Prague as 'International Terrorism'
Representative image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus in Taiwan has formally denounced China, accusing it of scheming against then-vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim during her March 2023 visit to Prague. According to reports from the Taipei Times, the alleged plot involved a vehicular attack, with Chinese operatives reportedly surveilling Hsiao's convoy but failing to proceed with the plan.

Rosalia Wu, leader of the DPP caucus, stated that the motion categorizes the incident as 'international terrorism' and demands a formal apology from Beijing. Wu emphasized the need for China to cease any intimidation or violent actions against Taiwanese officials. The initiative seeks legislative unity to counter China's coercive tactics by supporting legal reforms enhancing national security and safeguarding democratic frameworks.

The motion also underscores Taiwan's sovereign right to engage in diplomatic activities globally, without external interference. Highlighting Taiwan's vital contributions to international peace, the proposal rebukes China's ongoing military provocations. It calls for urgent reforms to fortify Taiwan's defenses and espionage laws, aiming to prevent Beijing's appropriation of sensitive local technologies. Strengthening ties with like-minded democracies is imperative to maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025