Hamas Ceasefire Proposal Under Review by Israel

Israel received a response from Hamas concerning a ceasefire proposal. The details are currently being examined by officials in Jerusalem. Hamas claims the response is positive and has concluded consultations with Palestinian factions. The group is prepared to start negotiations on implementing the agreement.

According to reports from Tel Aviv, Israel has officially received a document from Hamas via mediators, indicating a response to a proposed ceasefire. Israeli officials in Jerusalem are currently scrutinizing the contents of this document, although no further statements have been made at this time.

Earlier, Hamas issued an announcement declaring that it had conveyed a response described as having a 'positive approach' to mediators. The announcement noted that Hamas, after conducting internal and external consultations with Palestinian factions, is ready for immediate negotiations on how the agreement could be implemented.

Hamas has signaled its readiness to proceed with negotiations, emphasizing their commitment to moving forward with talks regarding the ceasefire process for Gaza.

