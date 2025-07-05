Left Menu

UAE Aid Ship Arrives in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis

A UAE aid ship carrying 2,500 tonnes of essentials docked at Ashdod Port to relieve Gaza residents' hardships as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'. Amid severe shortages and worsening conditions, the aid aims to provide urgently needed food and supplies to struggling Palestinian families.

05-07-2025 19:14 IST
UAE Aid Ship Arrives in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An aid vessel from the United Arab Emirates has recently arrived at Ashdod Port, bringing critical relief supplies to the beleaguered residents of Gaza. The initiative, part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3', was launched to address the dire humanitarian needs affecting countless families in the region.

With an array of necessities like flour, dates, milk, and tea, the ship's 2,500 tonnes of cargo is intended to alleviate suffering among those facing severe shortages. This strategic deployment underscores the UAE's commitment to global humanitarian efforts, particularly towards the Palestinian people amidst their ongoing hardships.

As conditions continue to deteriorate in Gaza, this initiative reflects the UAE's unwavering resolve to support by all possible means. Since November 2023, a series of related aid missions have been carried out to ensure that essential assistance reaches those in desperate need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

