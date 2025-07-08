Left Menu

Devastating Floods on Nepal-China Border Leave 18 Missing and Disrupt Major Infrastructure

A catastrophic flood on the Nepal-China border has left 18 individuals missing, including Nepali police officials and Chinese nationals. The flood has destroyed vital infrastructure, washed away electric vehicles, and halted hydropower projects, severely affecting transportation and energy supply in Rasuwa district. Rescue efforts are hindered by adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:51 IST
Flood in Nepal (Image/Nepal Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

A severe flood along the Nepal-China border has left 18 people missing, including 12 Nepali and six Chinese nationals, according to local authorities. The flood, originating from the Lhendekhola that flows into Nepal from Tibet, has devastated infrastructure, sweeping away bridges and vehicles, and disrupting connectivity in Rasuwa district.

The search for the missing persons, which includes three police officials and nine civilians, has been impeded by challenging weather conditions, confirmed Druba Prasad Adhikari, Assistant Chief District Officer of Rasuwagadhi. Intense rainfall triggered the flood, causing landslides and blocking the Syafrubesi-Rasuwagadhi highway section under Gosainkunda Rural Municipality-2, hampering rescue and transport operations.

The Armed Police Force Nepal reported that surging waters from the Bhotekoshi River have swept away eight electric vehicles and container units, while major hydropower projects are severely damaged. An emergency response team led by Assistant Inspector Rabindra Dahal is on-site, but high river flows continue to pose significant challenges to the rescue operations.

Authorities have urged the public to stay away from riverbanks and limit travel in the affected areas. Flood-induced damages have halted electricity production of up to 200 megawatts, with major projects rendered inoperable, said Baburaja Maharjan of Chilime Hydropower Company. Despite this, Nepal's national electricity supply remains stable, thanks to the ongoing monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

