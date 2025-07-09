Left Menu

US Criticizes India's Claims Over Ceasefire Role

The US State Department rebuffed India's claim that the US played no part in the India-Pakistan ceasefire, labeling it potentially misguided. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized transparency and detailed US involvement, contradicting prior assertions by Indian officials, amidst a post-attack conflict between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:06 IST
US Criticizes India's Claims Over Ceasefire Role
US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce. (Photo/US State DepartmentYouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department has voiced criticism towards India for downplaying the US's role in the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling such claims potentially misguided. This response comes amid contrasting narratives from Indian and Pakistani officials over US involvement in a peace deal following increased tensions from the April 22 Pahalgam Attack and India's retaliatory action, 'Operation Sindoor'.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted the importance of transparency in today's world, suggesting that the truth is publicly accessible and inviting public scrutiny. She remarked that people's opinions can be varied and incorrect, though she humorously noted that hers rarely are.

Bruce underscored the participation of key US figures, including former President Donald Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio, in the negotiations. Meanwhile, the US has asserted its significant role in brokering a peace deal based on trade agreements while India has rebuffed these claims, attributing the ceasefire to dialogues initiated by Pakistani military officials.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025