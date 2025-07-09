US Criticizes India's Claims Over Ceasefire Role

The US State Department has voiced criticism towards India for downplaying the US's role in the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling such claims potentially misguided. This response comes amid contrasting narratives from Indian and Pakistani officials over US involvement in a peace deal following increased tensions from the April 22 Pahalgam Attack and India's retaliatory action, 'Operation Sindoor'.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted the importance of transparency in today's world, suggesting that the truth is publicly accessible and inviting public scrutiny. She remarked that people's opinions can be varied and incorrect, though she humorously noted that hers rarely are.

Bruce underscored the participation of key US figures, including former President Donald Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio, in the negotiations. Meanwhile, the US has asserted its significant role in brokering a peace deal based on trade agreements while India has rebuffed these claims, attributing the ceasefire to dialogues initiated by Pakistani military officials.