Digital Divide Deepens Crisis for Elderly Evacuees in Israel
Elderly Israelis forced to evacuate amid conflict suffer mentally due to digital isolation, according to a study by Ben-Gurion University and Jezreel Valley Academic College. Loss of digital access exacerbates loneliness and limits access to services. Researchers call for urgent measures to improve digital literacy among evacuees.
A recent study highlights the mental health impact of digital isolation on elderly Israelis evacuated due to conflict. Researchers from Ben-Gurion University and Jezreel Valley Academic College have found that the loss of digital connectivity intensifies loneliness and limits access to critical services.
The survey involved 93 evacuees aged 60 and above and found significant disparities in mental well-being compared to non-evacuees. Only 45% of evacuees rated their health positively, with 37% feeling lonely often. Digital usage declined sharply among evacuated seniors, impacting their ability to access essential services.
Researchers urge the bridging of this digital divide, recommending digital literacy programs, distribution of devices, and emergency preparedness plans to empower seniors, enhance their rights, and reduce isolation during crises. The study calls for action to ensure digital engagement for elderly evacuees.
