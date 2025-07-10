Left Menu

Crisis Deepens as Former S. Korean President Yoon Faces Trial Skipping amid Fresh Charges

Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, re-arrested over trying to impose martial law, skips trial citing health reasons. Facing life imprisonment if convicted, Yoon's new charges add to South Korea's political turmoil under the new president's special investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:06 IST
Crisis Deepens as Former S. Korean President Yoon Faces Trial Skipping amid Fresh Charges
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant development in South Korea's political turmoil, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has been re-arrested and is opting to skip his trial, citing health concerns. Yoon, detained by a Seoul court over fears of evidence tampering, faces accusations of a failed martial law attempt last December.

The former leader, now held at the Seoul Detention Centre, risks a life sentence or potentially the death penalty if convicted of insurrection. Yoon's impeachment last December and subsequent re-arrest in January marked the intensification of allegations. His legal team submitted explanations for his absence shortly before the trial on Thursday.

Amidst these developments, Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, is also under investigation for alleged stock manipulation, election interference, and bribery linked to the People's Power Party. The former First Lady's connections to the selection of parliamentary candidates have called for multiple raids by investigators.

President Lee Jae Myung's administration is pushing forward with special investigations into Yoon's administration, scrutinizing his leadership's actions and their apparent attempts to undermine governance. Accusations include fabricating a martial law document, instructing aides to share misleading information with the foreign press, and possibly provoking military tension with North Korea.

The unfolding legal saga continues to put South Korea's politics in the spotlight, affecting both domestic governance and international relations. As these trials progress, the impact on South Korea's political landscape and its citizens' faith in democratic processes hangs in uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025