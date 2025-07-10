Left Menu

Bharat Utsav: Indian Cultural Extravaganza Unfolds in Moscow

Bharat Utsav has begun in Moscow, celebrating Indian culture's richness. The event features regional music, Bollywood hits, traditional dance, exhibitions, and a unique 'Cinderella in Indian' performance. Organized with Moscow's Government's collaboration, it highlights India's cultural ties and tourism potential, attracting enthusiasts to explore its traditions and crafts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:53 IST
Bharat Utsav celebrations in Russia (Photo/ Russian Embassy in India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Bharat Utsav festival, showcasing India's diverse culture and heritage, has commenced in Moscow, attracting artists from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, and more, as highlighted by the Russian Embassy in India. The festival's lineup includes a range of performances from traditional music to popular Bollywood hits.

Visitors are introduced to traditional dance forms such as Kathak and Bharatanatyam, with performances in Maithili and Tamil languages. An interactive quiz titled 'Discover India' offers guests an engaging learning experience, while an exhibition on Manezhnaya Square presents Indian art, ceramics, and handicrafts.

The festival, which runs from July 5 to July 13, deepens Moscow's cultural ties with India, highlighting India's importance in the tourism sector. Activities include yoga instruction, dance masterclasses, and meditation sessions, underlining the collaborative efforts of the Moscow Government and the Indian Embassy in Russia.

