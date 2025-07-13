Escalation in Gaza: Over 100 Palestinians Dead in Recent Airstrikes

On July 13, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have tragically claimed the lives of over 100 Palestinians, among them women and children. The early morning assault left dozens injured, adding to the mounting casualties in the region.

According to Palestinian medical sources, the ongoing conflict has resulted in a devastating toll, with the total number of casualties reaching 57,882 deaths and 138,095 injuries since October 7, 2023. The relentless intensity of the airstrikes has raised alarm and calls for international intervention.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen as the violence escalates, compounding the suffering of civilians and overwhelming medical facilities. This recent surge in hostilities underscores the urgent need for peace negotiations and a de-escalation of tensions in the region.

