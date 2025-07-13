Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Over 100 Palestinians Dead in Recent Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have resulted in more than 100 Palestinian deaths, including women and children, with dozens injured. These attacks add to the significant toll of 57,882 fatalities and 138,095 injuries reported by Palestinian medical sources since October 7, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:15 IST
Representative Image (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

On July 13, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have tragically claimed the lives of over 100 Palestinians, among them women and children. The early morning assault left dozens injured, adding to the mounting casualties in the region.

According to Palestinian medical sources, the ongoing conflict has resulted in a devastating toll, with the total number of casualties reaching 57,882 deaths and 138,095 injuries since October 7, 2023. The relentless intensity of the airstrikes has raised alarm and calls for international intervention.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen as the violence escalates, compounding the suffering of civilians and overwhelming medical facilities. This recent surge in hostilities underscores the urgent need for peace negotiations and a de-escalation of tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

